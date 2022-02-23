Nicole Scherzinger hits the beach in tiny pink string bikini – and wow! The Pussycat Dolls star looks better than ever

Nicole Scherzinger really turned up the heat as she hit the beach this week.

The 43-year-old shared two pictures with her followers on Instagram showing her stood at the water's edge, looking sensational in a pink string bikini.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway

Nicole can be seen smiling for the camera in both images and holding a glass of margarita. Her long dark hair has been left to fall around her shoulders and she appears barefaced as she poses on the sand.

"Happy Margarita Day, everyone!" she wrote in the caption. "Didn't know it was a thing, but I'm so here for it." "I'll drink to that!" one fan wrote in response. "You are just goals!" a second added.

Nicole looked flawless in her pink string bikini

And a third remarked: "I love your bikini… I really am wondering how many you have since every time I see you with a different one on!!"

Nicole is no stranger to sharing stunning snapshots with her fans – and just a few days ago she caused a stir when she unveiled a bold new look.

The star recently shared a transformation clip with fans

The singer posted a transformation video that began with the makeup-free star wrapped in a towel and pulling on her long brunette hair.

She could then be seen winking at the camera as the screen changes to show Nicole with a chic bob, curled into loose waves, made all the more glamorous by her choice of red lipstick. "This is your sign to try out a new hairstyle," Nicole captioned the clip, tagging her hairdresser, @dimitrishair.

Nicole is no stranger to bikini snapshots

Fans rushed to comment on her stylish look – although some admitted they were confused by the video. "OH MY GOD IM SO SORRY, if Nicole's hair is short don't assume she cut it - normally it's a wig," one remarked.

A second confessed: "The last time she wore a short wig I too cut my hair, only to find out it was a wig a few days later [broken heart emoji]."

