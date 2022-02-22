Nicole Scherzinger leaves fans speechless in figure-hugging outfit

Nicole Scherzinger sent her fans into a tizzy when she shared another stunning look on Monday that showed off her flawless figure.

The Masked Singer star looked phenomenal rocking a colorful patterned outfit that consisted of skintight leggings and a matching crop top that highlighted her gym-honed physique. Nicole posed for several jaw-dropping snaps for a photoshoot in collaboration with photographer Frederic Monceau and online retailer Frank With Love.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger's latest look leaves fans speechless

Elongating her lean legs with a pair of sky-high nude heels by Christian Louboutin, Nicole shared a cheeky clip of herself perfecting her pose before polishing a trailer and admiring her reflection in its metallic surface.

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR! I'm literally obsessed with you and these photos."

A second said: "OMG you look amazing!" A third added: "These are such a mood. I'm just speechless!"

Nicole looked incredible in her head-turning outfit

Nicole's showstopping appearance comes after she revealed a brand-new look on Sunday. The 43-year-old posted a transformation video that began with the bare-faced star wrapped in a towel and pulling on her long brunette hair.

She then winks at the camera and the screen changes to show Nicole with a chic bob, curled into loose waves, made all the more glamorous by her choice of red lipstick. "This is your sign to try out a new hairstyle," Nicole captioned the clip, tagging her hairdresser, @dimitrishair.

Fans rushed to comment on her stylish look – although some admitted they were confused by the video. "OH MY GOD I'M SO SORRY, if Nicole's hair is short don't assume she cut it - normally it's a wig," one remarked.

Nicole often switches up her look

A second confessed: "The last time she wore a short wig I too cut my hair, only to find out it was a wig a few days later [broken heart emoji]."

Nicole is no stranger to switching up her look and blew fans away earlier this month as she posed in a blonde wig. "This blonde WHATTTTT!" one follower wrote alongside a string of love heart eyes. "Yasss Queen Scherz!" said a second. "Omg that hair! I'm speechless! your beauty is insane," remarked a third.

