Nicole Scherzinger surprises fans with major transformation – and she looks so different! The 43-year-old has seriously changed her look

Nicole Scherzinger has had a major image overhaul! The singer stunned fans on Sunday when she took to Instagram to share off a brand new look.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger looks red hot in jaw-dropping top for Valentine's Day

Nicole, 43, posted a transformation video that began with the bare-faced star wrapped in a towel and pulling on her long brunette hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger looks so different after major transformation!

She then winks at the camera and the screen changes to show Nicole with a chic bob, curled into loose waves, made all the more glamorous by her choice of red lipstick. "This is your sign to try out a new hairstyle," Nicole captioned the clip, tagging her hairdresser, @dimitrishair.

READ: Nicole Scherzinger's bikini body is incredible - here are her fitness secrets

MORE: Thom Evans gets fans talking with baby photos

Fans rushed to comment on her stylish look – although some admitted they were confused by the video. "OH MY GOD IM SO SORRY, if Nicole's hair is short don't assume she cut it - normally it's a wig," one remarked.

Nicole is no stranger to changing up her look

A second confessed: "The last time she wore a short wig I too cut my hair, only to find out it was a wig a few days later [broken heart emoji]."

READ: Nicole Scherzinger's sun-kissed new selfie turns heads

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger turns up the heat in leather leggings for romantic photo

Nicole is no stranger to switching up her look and blew fans away earlier this month as she posed in a blonde wig. "This blonde WHATTTTT!" one follower alongside a string of love heart eyes. "Yasss Queen Scherz!" said a second. "Omg that hair! I'm speechless! your beauty is insane," remarked a third.

With her boyfriend, Thom Evans

In an interview with HELLO! at the end of 2016, Nicole spoke about her approach to style – and the troubles of dying her natural jet-black hair. "I've spent many years to find the right colourist to make sure my hair doesn't turn too orange," she explained. "You have to constantly tone it, you just need to get a great colourist. It's so funny because all of my fans want me to go back to my black hair."

Nicole prefers a darker shade in winter months

She continued: "In the summers I like exploring more the blonde hues and ombre. I think it's nice in the winter to go a little darker, to keep it really chic. But I love playing around with my hair. I think this year on the X Factor I really liked it because it's been so chic and as sleek as possible - so not as big and not as voluminous, not as overdone. Less is more!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here