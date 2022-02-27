Eamonn Holmes returns to social media following Phillip Schofield comments The presenter shared an adorable picture of his granddaughter

Eamonn Holmes has been absent from social media for a whole week but delighted fans when he returned on Sunday morning.

The star took a break from Instagram after he was forced to defend the comments he made about his former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield in an interview.

The TV presenter spoke to Daily Mail's Weekend magazine last week about his former employer, ITV, and called out Phillip for "snubbing" his wife, Ruth Langsford after he cut her off during a trailer for Loose Women on This Morning in 2019.

"Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He's very passive-aggressive. It's up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that," he said at the time.

Eamonn shared an adorable picture of Emelia and compared her to her son Declan as a baby

On the day the interview was out, Eamonn took to Instagram to reveal that he was "in a reflective mood" but "said what had to be said to set the record straight."

Since then, the GB News presenter has remained silent, but surprised fans with an adorable rare picture of his eldest son Declan as a baby alongside a picture of his granddaughter Emelia.

"Maybe I'm just a doting Grandpapa but I see more than a passing resemblance between my Granddaughter Emelia and my Son Declan, her Daddy, at the same age. Good Genes," he captioned the sweet picture.

The presenter shared regular updates on his first granddaughter

Friends and fans rushed to share their thoughts, with many calling them both "beautiful".

"Double of each other! What a beautiful girl Emelia is," wrote one, whilst another added: "Identical twins." A third remarked: "Oh little Emilia looks just like her Daddy, she's adorable."

Eamonn became a grandfather in July last year and revealed the happy news live on This Morning.

Appearing alongside his wife, Ruth, the overjoyed father-of-four said at the time: "They gave birth to Emelia, seven pounds and six ounces, so that's lovely. And that's the first grandchild, my mother's a great-grandmother now."