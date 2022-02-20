TV presenter Ruth Langsford returned to social media on Sunday, after her husband Eamonn Holmes's sensational interview a day earlier.

The stylish star didn't make a comment on her spouse's criticisms of his former employer, however, instead simply sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her delicious-looking Sunday breakfast, complete with eggs, bacon and mushrooms.

The GB News host spoke to the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine on Saturday, where he spoke about leaving This Morning for his new job and gave his side of the story for the first time.

During the interview, the star commented on the behaviour of his former co-star Philip Schofield during a 2019 video link with Ruth to promote an episode of Loose Women she was hosting.

Eamonn described Philip's actions in cutting off Ruth mid-sentence as a "snub", saying: "Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He's very passive-aggressive. It's up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that."

The loyal husband went on: "I have a good Belfast street fighter in me… I would be direct. I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

Ruth shared a glimpse of her delicious Sunday breakfast

At the time of the incident Eamonn was referring to, a shocked Ruth looked at Phillip after he cut short her segment and remarked: "I only had about three more words to say."

Eamonn also claimed during the interview that he was already fired by ITV before taking the job at GB News, which his former employer denied.

Ruth and Eamonn used to present This Morning every Friday

The dad-of-four took to Instagram after the magazine was published, posting a black-and-white photo that saw him sitting on a flight of stairs and looking to one side.

He captioned it: "In reflective mood today .... but said what had to be said to set the record straight."

