Eamonn Holmes inundated with messages of support after sharing incredibly rare photo of mum Josephine Josephine recently turned 93 years old

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were forced to spend Christmas apart but they will be reuniting very soon as the former This Morning presenter is due to begin his new job on Monday morning.

Taking to Instagram to remind his followers of the big news, he shared an incredibly rare photo of his mum Josephine, who just turned 93 years old, and wrote: "It's been a blessing my entire adult life that The World becomes a smaller place because my Mum can see me most days on Telly.

"Like a lot of elderly people, she relies on that company. See u next Mon Mum on my new adventure GB News Breakfast," he added.

Eamonn was inundated with messages of support, with many sharing their excitement at seeing him every morning on television.

"Go on Eamonn you will be brilliant xx," wrote one, whilst another added: "Beautiful photo, can't wait to have you back on my TV."

A third remarked: "Your lovely mum. Oh, Eamonn cannot wait."

Eamonn first announced the news earlier in December. "I've admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun," he said in an official statement at the time.

"I've spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It's just the kind of shake-up the industry needs. To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that's exactly what GB News is all about."

Eamonn, who co-hosted This Morning alongside his wife Ruth for 15 years will now be co-hosting alongside his former Sky News Sunrise co-host Isabel Webster.

The duo will be the new faces of breakfast TV on GB News, with Eamonn excitedly making the announcement on Instagram alongside an official photo of the pair.

He captioned the snap: "And in other news... The Band is back together! We did it before on #SkyNews now we will become the new Breakfast hosts on GB News from January. Happy New Year."