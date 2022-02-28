Ukrainian Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin pleads with fans for help – 'Don't stay silent' The dancer also thanked everyone for their donations

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin has reached out to fans to thank them for their donations to help Ukrainian people but has urged them to help him spread awareness of the situation.

MORE: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin inundated with support after sharing 'heartbreaking' post

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old shared a recent post from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, which showed several front pages from newspapers around the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: DWTS alum Maks Chmerkovskiy posts devastating video from Kyiv as Russia invades Ukraine

"The whole world knows the truth. The whole world hears. The whole world supports us and we feel it," the president captioned the post.

READ: Strictly's James Jordan clashes with Shirley Ballas over comments on Russian dancers

RELATED: Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff's fans share disappointment after Russian dancer clarifies Ukraine comments

Nikita then went on to personally thank his fans for all the donations made during the past week.

Nikita and his family moved from Ukraine to Italy when the dancer was nine years old

"Thanks to so many of you who donated! This is why we have a platform like this. To help and spread awareness about what's really going on. Please keep donating if you have a chance," he wrote.

"Keep sharing information about the severity of the INVASION so we can get more help," he continued, before adding: "Don't stay silent – talk, discuss, post, donate, give accommodation, help with transport. This is not only Ukraine's fight. This is for the whole world. It's a fight for peace, for freedom."

The professional dancer, who was partnered with Tilly Ramsay in last year's Strictly series, also shared a link to UNICEF'S website which has set up a fundraiser to "protect children of Ukraine."

Last week the dancer revealed he was heartbroken over the situation

It's not only fans that have rallied around Nikita - so too have his Strictly colleagues. Last week, as he shared his devastation over the invasion, his co-stars rushed to comfort him.

"Such a sad day. My thoughts are with you," wrote Neil Jones, whilst Dianne Buswell added: "Sending my love absolutely heart breaking, stay safe x."

Jowita Przystal, who hails from neighbouring Poland, added: "Can't believe it…. Sending my love and prayers! Stay safe!" while Nancy Xu shared a string of purple heart emojis.