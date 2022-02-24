On Thursday, Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine sending ripples around the world and an outpour of grief.

One of those affected was Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin, who hails from the European nation. The star took to his social media channels to share an image of the country's flag, and he simply wrote: "Heartbreaking." On his Instagram Stories, the professional dancer also shared a map showing all the locations of airstrikes in Ukraine.

His post was immediately met with support from both his fans and his co-stars, with Neil Jones writing: "Such a sad day. My thoughts are with you."

Jowita Przystal, who hails from neighbouring Poland, added: "Can't believe it…. Sending my love and prayers! Stay safe!" while Nancy Xu shared a string of purple heart emojis.

Other fans wrote: "Sending all my love to you and your family," and a another commented: "Sending all my love to you & your family at this heartbreaking time."

An emotional follower penned: "I stand with Ukraine. I was living in Kiev this time 17 years ago as an 18 and then 19 year old. The 6 months I spent working and travelling across Ukraine were spent in a nation of incredible and proud individuals whom I stand with. Glory to Ukraine!"

Many more shared blue and yellow heart emojis, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse was also personally affected by the news, as her husband, Evgenij Voznyuk's parents live in the country.

After the news emerged, she tweeted: "It's heartbreaking hearing my mother in law crying this morning, afraid and there absolutely nothing we can do [sad face emoji]! Just Sad honestly [heart emoji]."

Her fans were quick to share their sympathy, with one writing: "Is she in Ukraine? I’m sorry. It’s such an awful frightening situation." Another remarked: "So so sad. Thinking of you and all affected. Peace and freedom must prevail over this evil."

A third post read: "So sad. And it’s so awful for everyone there and all their families around the world." A fourth person stated: "Thinking of you, your husband and your whole family…"

Motsi had also tweeted Ukraine's national flag and remarked: "Prayers for the Ukraine and the World!!!"

