Strictly's James Jordan clashes with Shirley Ballas over comments on Russian dancers Shirley hit out at the former dance pro

Strictly stars James Jordan and Shirley Ballas had a very public disagreement over the weekend after comments made by James relating to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shirley made it clear she had taken offence to James's comments about Russian dancers on the BBC show as she hit back on Twitter.

It came after James tweeted about his perceived lack of action, writing: "I don't see many of the Russian dancers I know and have even shared the Strictly dance floor with them openly speaking out about the war against Ukraine.

"But are still promoting themselves on social media - very disappointed. They know who they are - not 1 post about it."

Shirley was among those to respond to James's comments

One of James's followers took issue with her remarks, replying: "What an ignorant, thoughtless comment. They probably have family in Russia that could suffer the consequences of anything they say. Think before you type."

James responded: "If they are too scared to speak out against wrong then stay the [expletive] off social media for a while and stop with the self promotion during this horrific time. Have some respect Or …… maybe they are not speaking out because they are brainwashed to."

His tweets also caught the attention of Strictly judge Shirley. "Dear James, not sure who you follow and who follows you," she wrote.

The pair disagreed over James's remarks on the Russian dance community

"Many dancers I know have retweeted in support of Ukraine and have felt shame at their own government. Lots of help for their fellow dancers Lots have spoken out and retweeted." (sic)

"It's heartbreaking but in our Russian-Ukraine dance community the support has been overwhelming," she added. "Sadness, tears, massive help and support. I don't know anyone who has not reached out from the very top dancers to the beginners. Xxx hugs."

In response, James shared a screenshot of comments Shirley had made on Saturday in which she asked dancers to "show respect" to the people of Ukraine and not promote their other ventures on social media for the time being. "Why post this yesterday then?" he asked. "A similar sentiment to me."

