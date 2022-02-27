Dianne Buswell shares baby 'obsession' in adorable new post The Strictly star is dating Joe Sugg

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell is enjoying a trip to Australia at the moment, where she has shared her delight at reuniting with her family – one youngster in particular.

The glamorous dancer took to her Instagram Stories at the weekend to share a new photo with her baby niece Zofia, who her brother Andrew shares with his partner Mel, and it was utterly adorable.

Wearing a summery yellow dress with a white straw hat, Dianne beamed as she held up the tiny tot, who wore mint green trousers, a purple-and-white floral top and matching purple turban.

The 32-year-old added a gif to the snapshot which read: "Literally obbbsessed."

Little Zofia was born last August and because Dianne lives in London, where she shares a home with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, she hasn't been able to see her niece until now.

The multi-talented star has been able to spend time doting on another new addition to her family, though, as Joe's sister Zoe's daughter Ottilie was also born in August 2021.

Dianne was delighted to meet her niece Zofia

Dianne admitted at the time that she was feeling the urge to have children herself, when a fan asked her during an Instagram Q&A if she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving".

She replied: "I have to say yes hahah, I just love kids so much!" Dianne went on: "How can I not seeing this little angel," as she shared a photo of little Zofia.

The star hasn't revealed any baby plans yet, although she did recently share a prediction for her future that will no doubt have raised her fans' eyebrows.

The dancer is enjoying a reunion with her Australian family

Last month, Dianne took to her Instagram Stories, where she had fun with a filter that predicts how many children you will have.

When her result came up, it read: "You will have five children," to which the star looked surprised and added a stunned emoji as she tagged Joe.

The couple met when they were paired on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and went on to buy their first house together last year.

