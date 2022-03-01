Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's daughter is so grown up in new video The former couple are still finalizing details of their divorce

Jenna Dewan is a proud mom-of-two who dotes on her role as a mother and when The Rookie star posted an unexpected video of her daughter, Everly, on Instagram, fans couldn't believe their eyes.

The star shares her eight-year-old with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, and while they are still hashing out the details of their divorce, her bond with her daughter is growing stronger by the day.

Jenna posted a clip to social media of Everly running into her arms and embracing her.

WATCH: The Rookie's Jenna Dewan surprises fans with 'new low' video

Many of her fans marveled at their impressive surroundings and Jenna's stunning lilac minidress, but most of the chatter was about Everly - and how tall she is.

Despite wearing sky-high heels, Jenna barely had to bend down to hug her offspring.

Her fans commented: "SHE IS SO BIG WHAT WHEN," and, "she's getting so tall," while another wrote: "OMG why did I think she was still a toddler??!"

Jenna shares her daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum

They all loved the tender mother-daughter moment which Jenna captioned: "My sweet sweet Evie. My goodness I'm so grateful to be your mama."

Jenna is also a mom to her one-year-old son, Callum, who she shares with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

They recently revealed they have put their wedding planning on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenna is enagaged to the father of her youngest child

The Step Up actress said that although it is "hard" not being able to go ahead with their plans, their main priority is making sure that everyone is safe

"So we're going to take our time," she told E! News. "We're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there."

Jenna and her daughter look so alike

Jenna and Channing split in 2018 after nearly ten years of marriage. They were declared legally single in 2019.

Both parties said they would continue their roles of being "loving, dedicated parents" to their daughter.

