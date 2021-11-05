The Rookie star Jenna Dewan confirms return to DC verse with Superman & Lois We can't wait!

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan has shared the incredible news with fans that she is returning to Arrowverse, joining hit show Superman & Lois.

The actress previously appeared as Lucy Lane in season one of Supergirl, and will return to reprise the role in Superman & Lois.

WATCH: Lucy Lane appears in Supergirl season one

"The Lane sisters," Jenna captioned a snap on Friday, showing her in character alongside Bitsie Tulloch as Lois.

"Couldn’t be more excited to be back playing Lucy Lane on Superman and Lois," she added.

"Loved working with you and can’t wait until you’re back!" commented Bitsie, as one fan shared: "I'm so happy to see you coming back to this universe."

"Can't wait to see the Lane sisters together," added another.

Jenna shared this pic of her on set with Bitsie

The reprisal comes a week after she told fans that she was also back filming for police procedural The Rookie's fourth season.

The mom-of-two shared a number of behind-the-scenes clips and photos as she donned her bright yellow fire suit and hardhat to reprise her role of firefighter Bailey Nune.

In one snap she could be seen in full gear as she posed in front of a fire engine alongside her co-stars and several real-life firefighters, while in another, she showed off her dance moves between scenes.

Jenna will be reprising her role of firefighter Bailey Nune in season four

She captioned the series of photos and videos: "Twas a fun day @TheRookieABC."

Lead actor Nathan Fillion was also spotted on the set in his LAPD blues, suggesting that viewers can expect to see the pair share the screen together once again in the upcoming season.

The 40-year-old actress, who is also known for her roles in the movie Step Up and the series The Resident, first appeared in the cop drama in the season three finale.

The actress shared several snaps from her first day back on set of the cop drama

Following her debut, showrunner Alexei Hawley teased that her character could potentially become a love interest for Nathan's John Nolan.

Speaking to TV Line, he said: "We couldn't really do a ton of love interest stuff during the middle of the pandemic, but at the end of the day it felt like, 'Let's find him somebody to potentially take us into next season'. And Jen is really special, and I love the character."

