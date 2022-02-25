Jenna Dewan shares throwback pictures of her cheerleading days: 'Pom poms are your main accessory' Jenna Dewan grew up in Maryland and Texas and was a varsity cheerleader

Jenna Dewan has shared a series of throwback pictures to her time as a cheerleader- but fans couldn't over how she looked exactly the same, 20 years on.

"When you are from Texas pom poms are your main accessory #fbf," she captioned the post which featured three pictures, two of her in high school and one as a young girl in a cheerleader uniform and two big white pom poms.

Her high school snaps showed her in a blue, white and red dress with her high school 'Grapevine' emblazoned over the chest with matching poms poms, while another picture saw her on one knee with a big smile on her face as she cheered for the 'Colts'.

"Love the throwbacks! You look exactly the same," commented one fan while others shared their cheerleading memories: "Those shoes! We had the ASICS too!!! Staple cheer item!!"

"Haha! Those shoes! I had the same on my dance team in the late 90s!" shared another.

Jenna grew up in Maryland and was a varsity cheerleader.

Jenna shared several throwbacks to her time as a cheerleader

As a teen she transferred to Texas and continued as a varsity cheerleader where she was voted prom queen during her senior year.

The Rookie star is a big fan of sharing throwback, and she recently shared a series from the early 1990s and then recreated them!

The actress found pictures of herself in a series of jazzercise outfits; in the throwback snaps, a young Jenna wore lime green leggings and a headband, along with a hot pink crop top and mini skirt, with lime green trim and lime green gloves, paired with jazz shoes.

She lived in Maryland and Texas

"Then and now… who wore it better? (Also, all of this was somehow in my closet)," she captioned the post which saw her in fluorescent yellow leggings and an orange crop, with a green sequin headband and black heels.

Fans loved the recreation but many said the same thing - how much Jenna and her ex-husband Channing Tatum's daughter Everly looks like her mom.

Jenna is also mom to 23-month-old son Callum whom she welcomed a month after her engagement to fiance Steve Kazee.

