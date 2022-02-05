The Rookie's Jenna Dewan stuns in luxurious swimsuit photo The star was on vacation with her fiancé

Jenna Dewan shared an envy-inducing vacation photo on Instagram on Friday and everything from her swimsuit, to the location was perfect.

The actress looked stunning in a plunging one-piece as she perched on the side of a swimming pool with the most fantastic view.

She also posted a clip of her taking in the breathtaking surroundings in the arms of her fiancé, Steve Kazee. She captioned the post: "Views and places that heal."

Her fans wrote: "Ooh it's magical there," and another added: "So, so, so, so gorgeous."

Others called her a goddess and said the location was heavenly.

The couple - who are enjoying a well-deserved break - recently worked together on Jenna's show The Rookie.

She spoke about the experience on Live with Kelly and Ryan when she said: "It was interesting, it was fun. We've never worked together before and it was obviously super intense.

Jenna shared a glimpse into her vacation

"It was such a cool experience because you basically get to do that and come home like, 'Oh, I got to yell at you all day.' Got that out of my system!"

Jenna and Steve are proud parents to their one-year-old son, Callum, and she also shares her daughter, Everly, eight, with ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

They recently revealed they have put their wedding planning on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenna is engaged to Steve Kazee

The Step Up actress said that although it is "hard" not being able to go ahead with their plans, their main priority is making sure that everyone is safe

"So we're going to take our time," she told E! News. "We're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there."

