She's just weeks away from the birth of her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, so it's little surprise that Jenna Dewan was keen to get their new home ready for their growing family as quickly as possible. The Step Up actress teamed up with interior designer Erin Fetherston and online retailer All Modern to create a space that reflects her "warm, calm, chic" style – and it certainly ticks all the boxes!

Proudly showing off the finished result on Instagram, Jenna told fans: "Officially done 'nesting' now thanks to @allmodern and my talented friend, designer @erinfetherston! We just moved into our dream home and needed to furnish it FAST, so All Modern was the perfect partner – a lot of stuff ships in 2 days! Plus how gorgeous is this coffee table?"

It's not just the striking coffee table that caught our attention, but also her moss green velvet sofa, which adds a splash of colour to an otherwise muted neutral colour palette. It was chosen by Erin, who explained that she wanted to "bring the outdoors in" with earthy tones, adding: "With all the windows, the eye has a seamless experience transitioning from inside the home to the views beyond."

The dining table sits next to the staircase, with a statement light hanging overhead

Jenna and Steve's house definitely has views they'd want to take advantage of; the huge garden has a swimming pool and terrace areas that are ideal for entertaining, with both lounge chairs and an outdoor dining table so they can fully take advantage of the California climate and spend lots of time outdoors.

Jenna said the decor is the perfect mix between hers and Steve's tastes

The mum-to-be explained that the design is also the perfect fusion of both hers and Steve's tastes, telling All Modern: "Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste. I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium."

