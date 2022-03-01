Holly Willoughby sparks reaction with sweet post about son Chester after detailing 'parenting struggle' The This Morning host is a doting mum to three kids

Holly Willoughby is usually private about her personal life, but on Monday, the This Morning host shared a sweet drawing by her son Chester on Instagram.

The Dancing On Ice star shares two sons and a daughter with her husband Dan Baldwin. The couple's eldest child, Harry, is 12, Belle, is ten, and young Chester is seven.

The heartwarming picture showed the mother-and-son duo both smiling as they walked in the sunshine with their new pet dog Bailey. "To mummy," he wrote, adding love hearts and the word, 'love,' on the TV star's jumper.

"Thank you Chester [heart emoji]," remarked the doting mum. The post was flooded with messages, with one writing: "That's a keep sake. I've got bags upon bags of art of my kids when they were little."

Another stated: "Beautiful and Bailey there too." A third post read: "It's so amazing when they think of you enough to create something for you!"

Holly shared son Chester's drawing on social media

The drawing comes days after Holly revealed she was stuck for answers as her children asked about the Ukraine and Russia conflict. "How do I explain this to my children… I was asked questions last night I didn't have the answers for… [broken heart emoji]," the doting mum-of-three said on Instagram.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment and sympathise with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: "Horrific." One fan said: "My grandson is nearly 12 and it is making him ill with worry. 2 years of unsettling times with Covid and now this. Feel so sorry for our youngsters and especially those in Ukraine."

