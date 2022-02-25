'Heartbroken' Holly Willoughby lost for words as her kids ask about Ukraine crisis Parents are having to explain war to kids as Russia invades Ukraine

With Russia invading Ukraine, parents across the world are having to explain the war to their children - and Holly Willoughby is no different. Taking to her social media pages on Friday, the This Morning host revealed she was stuck for answers as her children asked about the conflict.

"How do I explain this to my children… I was asked questions last night I didn't have the answers for… [broken heart emoji]," the doting mum-of-three remarked.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby breaks down in tears on This Morning

Holly shares two sons and a daughter with her husband Dan Baldwin. The couple's eldest child, Harry, is 12, Belle, is ten, and young Chester is seven.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment and sympathise with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: "Horrific." One fan said: "My grandson is nearly 12 and it is making him ill with worry. 2 years of unsettling times with Covid and now this. Feel so sorry for our youngsters and especially those in Ukraine."

A third post read: "A big discussion at the the dinner table trying to answer their questions as best we could and letting them talk through their feelings- sad times xx." One follower suggested: "Get them to watch Newsround. It explains things in such an age appropriate way. I honestly don't understand things either - but hope Newsround can help!"

Holly shared this snapshot of army tanks

Another wrote: "It's heartbreaking you can only imagine the fear and pain children in Ukraine are feeling and as a mother what would you tell them? How can you protect them from this evil. I don't know how parents are consoling their children&keeping them strong. My heart breaks for them all."

Russia launched their invasion on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, sending ripples around the world and an outpour of grief. One of those affected was Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin, who hails from the European nation. The star took to his social media channels to share an image of the country's flag, and he simply wrote: "Heartbreaking."

Strictly's Nikita shared an image of Ukraine's flag

Meanwhile, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse was also personally affected by the news, as her husband, Evgenij Voznyuk's parents live in the country. After the news emerged, she tweeted: "It's heartbreaking hearing my mother in law crying this morning, afraid and there absolutely nothing we can do [sad face emoji]! Just Sad honestly [heart emoji]."

