Holly Willoughby takes her three children to first work event – 'it's a unique night' The This Morning star had something to celebrate!

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby experienced an incredible career first on Wednesday, and she had the support of her family as she did so.

The blonde beauty celebrated the first fragrance from her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon with an immersive launch event with English National Opera called Wylde Moon X ENO held at London Coliseum.

While Holly rarely comments on her family life, she revealed in her opening remarks that her three children were in attendance – and for a heart-warming reason.

She said: "It's quite a unique night for me. My children are here, I tend to keep my work and private life incredibly separate, but there is so much of them in this project that I wanted them to see it and experience it for themselves."

The Dancing on Ice co-host went on: "They seem to process everything harder and faster than any of us adults... so kids, take note."

Holly shares two sons and a daughter with her husband Dan Baldwin. The couple's eldest child Harry is 12, Belle, is ten, and young Chester is seven.

The star was also supported by her co-star Phillip Schofield

While the 41-year-old star has a very busy work life, co-hosting both This Morning and Dancing on Ice alongside Philip Schofield while running Wylde Moon, which launched last year.

Holly also makes sure to make time for her kids, and had some time off last week so she could enjoy half-term with her children.

She took to social media to share one adorable craft activity that her younger son had taken part in – a Valentine's message for the family dog, Bailey.

Holly is a proud mum-of-three

The note included a hand-drawn illustration of Bailey among some flowers and was bordered by red love hearts.

The golden retriever was pictured snoozing next to the handwritten letter addressed to her.

Holly posted the picture that showed her son's penchant for poetry on Instagram alongside the caption: "Chester's Valentines… Happy Valentine's Day," with a love heart, dog and kiss emoji.

