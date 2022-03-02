Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo speaks out in emotional new video following star's death The Full House star passed away in January

Kelly Rizzo has shared a new message with fans on social media to express her gratitude nearly two months on from Bob Saget's death.

The Full House actor tragically passed away in Orlando, Florida, in January, and his widow has shared a heartfelt thank you with everyone for their support.

She began: "I really just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support. I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram.

VIDEO: Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo speaks out in emotional new video

"So many people have shared your stories with me of the loss that you've been through. You've poured out your heart. It's just really kind that you've tried to help me by sharing your stories."

Kelly continued: "This whole grief things is something that, I've learned recently, a lot of people don't understand, you don't really like to talk about it, it's not a very fun topic, but it's something that, at one point or another, we all go through.

"Even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've had kind of a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level that takes it to this different place."

Full House star Bob Saget tragically passed away in January

"The kindness people have shown, has been a little bright spot, and has made this a bit easier."

"This outpouring is something like I don't think anybody has ever seen. Seeing how much of an impact he had on all of your lives is life-changing and just immeasurable, how much it means to all of us, especially I know how much it would mean to Bob," Rizzo said while getting emotional.

Bob and Kelly were married from 2018

"He thought he was pretty well liked, I don't think he had any idea it was to this extent, how much of a difference he truly made."

The travel blogger concluded the video by saying: "That is what I'm so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that."

Kelly had been married to Bob since 2018. The beloved actor tragically died in his hotel room, suffering from multiple skull fractures.

