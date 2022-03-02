Hoda Kotb celebrates co-star's milestone anniversary on the air The NBC hosts enjoy sharing their love of books with fans

Hoda Kotb had something (and someone) special to celebrate on the latest installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna!

MORE: Hoda Kotb teases 'big week ahead' as she makes exciting announcement with co-star

The TV star revealed that she was celebrating her co-star Jenna Bush Hager and the anniversary of her book club Read with Jenna.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve Special

"We've got some celebrating to do on this program today on this second day of March. Because the second day of March marks the third year of Read with Jenna," she excitedly said at the top of the show.

"I'm like a wild, wild toddler, it's so much fun!" Jenna responded. As Hoda hailed her on the achievement, she said: "Can you just reflect for a second?"

MORE: Hoda Kotb pens bittersweet tribute as she records final episode of her beloved podcast

"It feels so long. I came from a long line of women, and men, who love to read. And I've reflected on them. And we're just continuing on that."

Hoda and Jenna marked three years since the start of her book club

They also shared clips from the Today plaza, where racks on racks of books that had previously been part of the club were brought out and Jenna met the authors as well.

She even shared a picture of herself posing alongside the rows of books on her social media, writing: "Hugging these books I [heart emoji] so. @readwithjenna is just 3 (a raucous toddler!?) but the community of authors and readers has filled me with such purpose and joy."

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals her 'recurring nightmare' to Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's latest outfit choice divides fans

Many of her fans and friends took to the comments section to celebrate her and her work, including Today co-host and friend Savannah Guthrie, who said: "Happy Readaversary! You're amazing!"

Jenna also revealed recently that she would be going on a nationwide book tour in person in support of her book Everything Beautiful In Its Time to talk more about the heartfelt stories she penned.

Jenna revealed she would be going on a book tour

Of course, that isn't the only travel plan that Jenna and Hoda have in the cards, as they also revealed at the tail end of their show that they would be traveling to New Orleans over the next week.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.