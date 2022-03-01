Jenna Bush Hager reveals thrilling news about her book that will take her away from Today The TV personality definitely loves a good read

Jenna Bush Hager delighted her fans when she revealed positively thrilling news about her latest book that would take her to some incredible places.

The Today Show host shared that the paperback edition of her book Everything Beautiful In Its Time would be out later this month.

What's more, she would be going on a nationwide book tour in person in support of the release to talk more about the heartfelt stories she penned.

In her caption, Jenna wrote: "The paperback of EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL IN ITS TIME comes out March 29, and I'm so excited to be going on tour live and in person for this one!

"I'll be doing events in NYC, PA, Washington, DC and Richmond, VA, and I hope you can join me. I'll be sharing stories from behind the scenes of my life and the lessons I learned from my beloved grandparents about respect, humility, kindness, and living a life of passion and meaning."

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the big achievement and revealed how excited they were to see her on the road.

Jenna revealed that she would be embarking on a book tour

One wrote: "Cannot wait for you to come to RVA," with another saying: "Stop I'm so excited I just bought my ticket," and a third added: "One of my favorite books ever. It made me think of my own grandparents."

Jenna has more reason to be excited, though, because the ardent book lover will soon be celebrating three years of her Read with Jenna book club on Today.

She and co-star Hoda Kotb discussed the anniversary on the show, with Hoda happily saying: "I'm so excited for you."

Jenna replied: "I know, it's so exciting and we are going to have lots of surprises and we are going to reveal where we are taking the show."

The TV host will mark three years of Read with Jenna this week

What's more, the duo then went on to tell the audience that they were planning on leaving the studio for two days as they take Today with Hoda & Jenna on the road.

