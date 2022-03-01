Hoda Kotb pens bittersweet tribute as she records final episode of her beloved podcast The podcast ran for five years

Hoda Kotb has some change coming her way. The Today star is saying goodbye to a special aspect of her hosting career.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's fans fight back tears after heartwarming social media message

Hoda announced that she is bidding farewell to her beloved podcast, The Hoda Show, which was hosted on Sirius XM.

The star shared a bittersweet selfie with her co-workers and producers, as they recorded the final episode of the beloved podcast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez poked fun at Hoda recent split from fiance Joel Schiffman after being probed about Ben Affleck romance

MORE: Hoda Kotb teases 'big week ahead' as she makes exciting announcement with co-star

The host captioned her heartfelt tribute with: "What an amazing 5 years @siriusxm ! Loved every minute of the final #hodasshow."

Fans rushed to the comments to express sorrow over the show ending but appreciation for Hoda and the podcast. One fan commented: "Time to move on," while another said: "Will miss the Hoda Show! Today's interviews were a great cherry on top, to close out the 5 year stretch!!" as well as: "You are a beautiful person, Hoda!! Keep shining."

Her producer Manon Braz commented: "All the laughs – all the tears – wouldn't change a thing! Xoxoxo." The radio show's program director, Holly Palmieri Schulz wrote in her own post about the news: "Love you @hodakotb. Thank you. 'There is time for everything.'"

The bittersweet tribute

Fans of Hoda and the show however shouldn't fret too much, as she revealed it is not a one hundred percent goodbye. Holly wrote that while routine episodes are coming to an end, "replays roll on and new special episodes are in the works!"

Hoda revealed as such in her own tribute, writing: "Not goodbye tho – see you around @siriusxm for those special hours xoxo."

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals her 'recurring nightmare' to Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager

MORE: Hoda Kotb marks end of an era with heartfelt message to her best friend

The Today star is beloved by millions of fans and co-workers alike, and recently proved just how sweet of a friend and co-anchor she is to Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda and Jenna couldn't be cuter co-hosts

On Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the TV star started the show by teasing some exciting news. "We have a big week ahead," she told viewers, before Jenna corrected her. "No, it's this week!"

Hoda congratulated Jenna for the third anniversary of Read with Jenna. "I honestly can't believe it," she exclaimed. "Remember when you started, you were like 'Hey, I like reading, maybe we could do book club,'" the mom-of-two reminisced, as she said how excited she was for her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.