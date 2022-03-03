Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get matching treatments ahead of wedding The couple are marrying this year

Nicola Peltz has got something in common with her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, and future sister-in-law, Harper - she loves a good pampering session.

And on Wednesday, the actress "dragged" her fiancé Brooklyn Beckham along with her to get a "relaxing" facial in Los Angeles ahead of their wedding.

"When the Mrs always drags you to her appointments xx," wrote Brooklyn alongside a picture showing Nicola lying on a treatment bed.

"Joking babe x was so relaxing," he added.

The couple enjoyed a pampering session on Wednesday

Nicola reacted to the sweet message, resharing the post on her own Instagram alongside two blushing emojis.

The couple are gearing up to celebrate their wedding, which according to reports will happen sometime in the Spring at Nicola's family house in Miami.

The couple recently opened up about their nuptials to Vogue, and revealed it will be a Jewish ceremony and Brooklyn will wear a yarmulke.

The couple will tie the knot this year

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun. It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke," Brooklyn said.

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.

Explaining their wedding weekend in further detail, Nicola continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party. "And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

"I get so, so sad about it," remarked Brooklyn. "Like, what happens if she doesn't walk down the aisle and I'm like standing there? Like, my biggest fear. I'm definitely going to cry. I'm not going to say the song she is walking down to, but when I hear the song every time, I start to like…"