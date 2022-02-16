Nicola Peltz freaked out by Brooklyn Beckham's weird home quirk You'll never guess what it is

It turns out even celebrities have weird home quirks. Brooklyn Beckham certainly does, as his fiancée actress Nicola Peltz recently alleged. The budding chef and eldest son of power couple David and Victoria Beckham knows how to tick off his wife-to-be with this strange habit.

According to Nicola during a GQ Couples' Quiz, Brooklyn likes to wash his hands using a face towel – nothing drastically out of the ordinary there. However, the star then leaves the face towel in unusual places, for example in the bedroom, living room and other unexpected areas of the house.

During the interview, Brooklyn admitted: "I like to carry a face towel until I don't and then I leave it in really random places." Nicola added: "The face towel travels everywhere." Who knew someone could form such a close bond with a towel?

Brooklyn claimed that other pet peeves of Nicola's include when he chews ice and bites his nails. Nicola revealed that some habits of hers that Brooklyn finds annoying include when she doesn't text back within five minutes, doesn't say she loves him back quickly, purposely chewing with her mouth open and when she gives him the silent treatment. "It's the worst," Brooklyn exclaimed.

The couple got engaged in June 2020

The couple continued to discuss who is messier, with Brooklyn saying Nicola as she leaves her makeup around their his-and-hers sink. Nicola was quick to disagree, citing the face towel as a prime example.

The pair are reportedly getting married in the spring and are having a Jewish ceremony. The pair got engaged in 2020 and revealed Brooklyn will wear a yarmulke in line with Jewish wedding tradition. Nicola offered some insight into their wedding plans: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

Brooklyn and Nicola are due to be married this spring

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

Plus, the couple revealed that Brooklyn banned one thing from their wedding, hinting at another odd quirk – a hatred of square plates. Nicola elaborated: "That's the only thing you said in our wedding meetings, 'Don't do square plates!'" Noted.

