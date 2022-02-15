Brooklyn Beckham hints at baby news in personal note to Nicola Peltz after showering her with white roses The couple became engaged in 2020 and will marry this year

Brooklyn Beckham, 22, showered fiancée Nicola Peltz, 27, with fifteen huge bouquets of white roses to mark their last Valentine's Day before celebrating their wedding later this year – and he also wrote her the most romantic note.

Bride-to-be Nicola shares a glimpse of the flowers inside their $10million Los Angeles home and fans also got to read the very special note that came with them – which hinted at baby news!

"Happy Valentine's Day baby x you are my best friend and you deserve to have the best day xx you continue to make me the happiest man in the world and I cannot wait to call you my wife xx," he wrote in the lengthy note.

He then hinted at becoming parents soon by adding: "You are going to be the best mum in the world and I am so lucky to call you mine xx."

Nicola showed off the gorgeous bouquets on her Instagram Stories

While Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding date has not been revealed, it is thought to be in the Spring. The couple opened up about their Jewish wedding last week in a Valentine's Day video filmed for Vogue magazine, who are thought to be covering their big day.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun," Brooklyn said in the video. "It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

Brooklyn and Nicola will be marrying this year

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.

Explaining their wedding weekend in further detail, Nicola continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party. "And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."