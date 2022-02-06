Brooklyn Beckham reveals breathtaking view from $10.5m home with Nicola Peltz The 22-year-old star purchased the 5 bedroom property in June

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a rare photo of the view from the $10.5 million home he shares with fiancée Nicola Peltz - and it's breathtaking.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to post a gorgeous sunset snap from his Beverly Hills abode, David and Victoria Beckham's son revealed the stunning view from his multi-million dollar home. The snap showed a simple white couch pushed up against the wall, lit with LED lightbulbs that draped down onto the glass balustrade.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham makes shock food confession

In the distance of the budding photographer's photo, the sun was setting against the Californian backdrop - where his parents also own a £20million home.

It's not the first time the 22-year-old star has shared a glimpse inside his jaw-dropping property that he and Nicola purchased in June 2021.

RELATED: 7 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2022

READ: Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée Nicola Peltz's Valentino wedding dresses - all the details

Brooklyn shared the sunset photo to his Instagram Stories

In true Beckham style, the luxe property is believed to have five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool, a yoga room and a juice bar. Photos posted to the couple's social media accounts have also revealed their monochrome and minimalist interior, reflecting their effortlessly chic style.

In November, Nicola shared a photo of her beau inside their palatial living room. Following a neutral theme, the room was decorated with plush white carpets and cream walls, complete with a cosy electric fireplace with a marble surround.

A TV was positioned on the wall above the lit fire, while a modern glass coffee table holding a candle could be seen behind Brooklyn. The couple added a personal touch with built-in shelves that held family photos, crystals and books.

The couple, who began dating in October 2019, have lots to look forward to this year as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials. Preparations are well underway for the big day, with a performance from Snoop Dogg, a star-studded guest list and a £76million wedding venue rumoured to be in the works.

The couple are due to tie the knot in 2022

Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022.

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's megamansion costs 45x average London home