Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz talks 'falling in love' in emotional update The couple got engaged in 2020

Nicola Peltz shared a heartfelt update with her followers on social media on Wednesday as she paid an adorable tribute to her fiancé, Brooklyn Beckham.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posted an image of her fiancé cutting some sushi, to which she had added the word "Baby", a pink background and a sweet photo of two white rabbits.

Nicola captioned the image: "Sushi by @brooklynbeckham soo yummy and soo proud of you [heart emoji]. I love watching you fall in love with your craft every day."

Keen cook Brooklyn and his beloved got engaged in July 2020 after nine months of dating.

They are currently planning their wedding although the date hasn't been publicly revealed.

Last week, Brooklyn showed his commitment to his wife-to-be, however, with a striking tattoo in her honour: the word "Peltz" across his chest, between his cherub tattoos.

Nicola posted the sweet tribute on social media

After he unveiled the new ink on Instagram, Nicola sweetly commented: "I'm so happy you're a Peltz @brooklynbeckham."

The pair are planning a Jewish wedding and opened up about some of the details recently in a Valentine's Day video filmed for Vogue magazine.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun," Brooklyn announced in the video. "It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

The couple at Brooklyn's grandfather's wedding last year

"Yes, Jewish wedding," Nicola confirmed. She then continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

