Brooklyn Beckham shows ultimate declaration of love to fiancée Nicola Peltz ahead of wedding

Brooklyn Beckham has once again proved his dedication to fiancée Nicola Peltz by getting a new tattoo in her honour. The lovebirds, who are set to tie the knot this spring, are gearing up for their big day with their friends and family.

Ahead of the wedding, Brooklyn unveiled a bold new inking of the word, "Peltz," across his chest between his cherub tattoos. "I'm so happy you're a Peltz @brooklynbeckham," remarked Nicola across the image.

This isn't the only tattoo Brooklyn has dedicated to his love. Last month, the actress shared a picture showing Brooklyn's torso, which included a new tattoo underneath an inking that reads "dvbrch", which is a tribute to his family and is each of their initials.

The tattoo read: "Focused in the present, sincere toward others and trusting in our self, know that you cannot fail."

Just a few weeks ago, during an appearance on The Late Late Show, the budding chef touched upon the inkings. "My fiancé has gorgeous eyes so I thought why not," he said of the bold artwork on the back of his neck.

Brooklyn has unveiled his latest tattoo dedicated to his love

Underneath the striking eyes, Brooklyn inked a love letter that Nicola sent him. The tattoo reads: "My forever boy read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love.

"I think you are so incredible just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wife."

The 22-year-old already has over 20 tattoos on his body, and if he is taking over his dad David Beckham, he's got a long way to go with the former footballer boasting more than 63.

Nicola proudly showed off Brooklyn's 'dvbrch' tattoo back in January

While Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding date has not been revealed, it is thought to be in the Spring. The couple recently opened up about their Jewish wedding in a Valentine's Day video filmed for Vogue magazine, who are thought to be covering their big day.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun," Brooklyn said in the video. "It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola. Explaining their wedding weekend in further detail, Nicola continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

