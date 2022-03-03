Jon Bon Jovi inundated with messages as he celebrates in rare personal video Happy birthday to the rocker!

Jon Bon Jovi has taken to Instagram to share a video message with fans thanking them for their birthday well wishes.

MORE: Blake Shelton's heartbreaking family story as he gives rare interview about personal life

The musician, who celebrated his landmark 60th birthday on March 2, can be seen stood on a balcony overlooking a city scape as he speaks to his supporters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi celebrates in rare personal video

"I'm a very lucky man," he can be heard saying. "And I want you to know there's not a day of this I've taken for granted.

READ: Glee star Darren Criss confirms death of brother Charles aged 36

MORE: 90210 star Tori Spelling reveals unexpected royal story involving Prince Charles

"So on this occasion of my 60th… 60th birthday?! It fits. I feel good about it. I'm looking forward to making music with the guys again – we're in rehearsal, it's going great.

Jon has been married to wife Dorothea since 1989

"I look forward to seeing your smiling faces again. Get all this COVID behind us. And I wish you all the same kind of love that I got today on my special day. Until I see you again, thank you, thank you, thank you, for all of my life."

READ: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter reveals difficult health diagnosis as fans flood her with support

MORE: 1883 star faces major backlash over The Power of the Dog comments

The comments section was flooded with comments and birthday wishes from Jon's followers. The rock star no doubt spend his very special day with his family, with whom he is very close.

The couple were high school sweethearts

Jon married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley in 1989 after a secret trip to Las Vegas. The couple have four children together, daughter Stephanie Rose, 28, and three sons, Jesse James, 27, Jacob Hurley, 19, and 17-year-old Romeo Jon.

Asked about the secret behind his long-term marriage, Jon previously told People: "Mutual respect. Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out."

Jon and Dorothea with their four children

He continued: "We work hard at it, but we enjoy each other and we never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do.

"We've witnessed that happen over the years to people that were close to us and people that we knew from afar. It’s just what I do, it's not who I am. I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That's it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here