Blake Shelton's heartbreaking family story as he gives rare interview about personal life The country singer married Gwen Stefani in 2021

Blake Shelton has opened up about his family life in a rare interview, and it was bittersweet.

The country singer was chatting to Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, where he discussed being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

During the chat, the award-winning star remembered his beloved late brother, Richie, who tragically passed away at the age of 24 in a car crash in 1990.

VIDEO: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani share rare insight into family life

Blake mentioned Richie as he was talking about how his father raised his little brother as his own, something that he has mirrored when taking on the role of a stepparent.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was one year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," the singer said of his late brother.

Blake Shelton reflected on his late brother in a heartwarming interview

"The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

Richie passed away on 13 November, and the singer pays tribute to him every year on the emotional anniversary.

The country singer is a doting stepfather to Gwen Stefani's three children

The singer previously opened up about Richie's death during an interview on 60 Minutes in 2014.

He said: "I remember picking up the phone to call him a week after he was dead, to tell him something. I was picking up the phone to call him, to tell him something I just saw on TV or, and it was like constantly a shock to me that he was dead."

The singer later wrote a song inspired by his brother called Over You, which was co-written with his then-wife Miranda Lambert in 2011.

