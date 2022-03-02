90210 star Tori Spelling reveals unexpected royal story involving Prince Charles The home remains one of the most controversial in Los Angeles

90210 star Tori Spelling has told of the time Prince Charles asked to attend a party hosted by her parents in Los Angeles.

The actress was a teenager at the time, and she revealed that Charles attended one of her parents' parties in their home in the exclusive neighborhood of Holmby Hills in 1994, during a week-long tour of the city which included visits to a children's learning center.

"Her first party, and one of her only parties, was for Prince Charles," Tori shared on the 9021OMG podcast of mom Candy. "When he came to town, he wanted to have it there."

"Aaron and I were honored to host Prince Charles at our home in 1994. I have so many great memories from that special evening," Candy shared in 2021 posting a throwback from the party.

The home was purchased when Tori was 17 and was dubbed Candyland, becoming one of the most controversial and largest private properties in the city of Los Angeles.

The 56,500-square-foot mansion was built by Tori's late father Aaron Spelling who purchased the land in 1983 from the Bing Crosby estate, but they didn't move until 1991 after spending eight years and almost $23 million building it.

Candy shared a throwback picture of the time Charles partied at their home

Known for its extravagance, the home features a 100-car motor court specially created because the house was built for entertaining, alongside 123 rooms, 27 bathrooms and 14 bedrooms, as well as a beauty salon, a two-lane bowling alley, a private cinema, wine cellar, formal and informal dining rooms, a professional-grade kitchen, a games room, a gym, tanning beds and grounds that feature orchards and a tennis court.

Petra Ecclestone purchased it from the Spellings in 2013 for $85 million cash and after renovating it she sold it for $120 million in 2019 to an undisclosed Arabian buyer.

It is currently on sale for $165 million.

