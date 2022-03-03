Michelle Keegan moves in with Mark Wright's parents - details The couple are currently building their dream home in Essex

Mark Wright has revealed that both he and his wife Michelle Keegan are temporarily living with his parents as he touched upon their family's recent baby joy.

The former TOWIE star, who is currently renovating his dream home in Essex, revealed how he heard the happy news that his brother Josh Wright and his wife Hollie had welcomed their son, who was one month premature.

"The other night my brother Josh and his amazing wife Hollie gave birth to a son, a month early actually, quite premature but he's absolutely beautiful," he said on Heart FM.

"What an experience though, I don't know if you’ve been through it, been an uncle or an aunty for the first time, it's just overwhelming, quite surprising, shocking but in such a beautiful way."

Of his living situation, Mark divulged: "Me and my wife actually are at my mum and dad's, we're staying there at the moment, whilst we're renovating our house.

"My mum was on her way to the hospital because we heard that Hollie was going into labour and me and my wife were in bed and my dad was in his bed upstairs. It was just us in the house because my sister stayed at my other sister's house, anyway there's loads of us!

Mark and Michelle have been married since 2015

"We were laying in bed and we got the news in a Whatsapp group which is the beauty of having social media, my brother said, 'He's here!' Me and Michelle, we ran up to my dad in his bed, we were like, 'Can you believe it?' He was buzzing, he was like, 'Go downstairs and pop a bottle. I've done it with all you kids when you were born, so got to do it again.'

"I was like, 'Well Dad, not quite the same, we're your children, this is your grandchild, but if you want to start a new tradition, you'll be doing it another however many times, opening bottles of champagne at 12:55 at night, or AM!'"

This is Mark and Michelle's first nephew on his side, but that's not all, the radio presenter's sister Jessica Wright is also expecting her first child.

