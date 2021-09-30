Michelle Keegan stuns in must-see behind-the-scenes snaps from Jess Wright's wedding The actress was a bridesmaid

Michelle Keegan was one of the beautiful bridesmaids at sister-in-law Jessica Wright's glorious nuptials in Mallorca earlier this month. And in newly-released images, the actress, 34, shows off her stunning make-up as posed for a behind-the-scenes snap in the bridal room.

MORE: Michelle Keegan sparks major fan reaction with new clothing line

Posted on make-up artist Lucia Zima's Instagram account, a close-up shot of Michelle showcases the star's bronzed look and elegant hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's 7 Beauty Secrets

For the actual wedding, which was covered exclusively in HELLO!, the brunette beauty wore an off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gown, complete with ruched waists and floor-length skirts, from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection.

MORE: Jess Wright poses with bridesmaid Michelle Keegan on wedding day

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright look loved-up in rare 'couple goals' photo

She was among the 12 bridesmaids, which also included Jess' younger sister Natalya, and sisters-in-law Hollie Kane Wright (the wife of Jess's professional footballer brother, Josh), and the groom's sister Holly Lee-Kemp.

"I didn't want to leave anyone out," Jess, 36, told HELLO! Magazine. "To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends by my side only made the day more special."

One of the behind-the-scenes snaps of Michelle

After getting married at Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September, Jess went on to praise her brother Mark, who acted as master of ceremonies, and her bridesmaids for helping her through her big day.

MORE: Inside Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's stunning Spanish wedding

"I couldn't have done it without my sister Nadia by my side, she has been an absolute rock, my angel, or my glam team who make me feel my best, all my bridesmaids and my family," she gushed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.