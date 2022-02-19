Michelle Keegan poses in rare family photo with husband Mark - but Jess Wright's baby bump steals the show The star's sister-in-law Jessica Wright is pregnant with her first child

Michelle Keegan has been making her fans green with envy by jetting off to Turks and Caicos with her husband Mark Wright and their families. In a new photo, shared on sister-in-law Jessica Wright's Instagram, the couple looked delighted as they posed for a fabulous group shot.

Michelle Keegan stuns in must-see behind-the-scenes snaps from Jess Wright's wedding

It's safe to say that all the attention was on Jessica and her blossoming baby bump. The former TOWIE star and her husband William Lee-Kemp are due to expect their first child together in the coming months.

"Making memories with loved ones is what life is all about," she simply captioned the shot. The expectant mother looked gorgeous in a greyish bikini which she covered up with a plain white shirt, while Michelle stunned in an animal-print bralette and ripped denim shorts.

Michelle Keegan stuns in glamorous dress on sun-kissed getaway

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright look loved-up in rare 'couple goals' photo

"Jess you look amazing your going to be a brilliant mum x," said one fan, while another added: "Wow looks amazing. Jess your glowing with your pregnancy."

They were joined by Mark and Jessica's mum, dad and siblings as well as Michelle's parents on their luxury beach holiday. It's an exciting time in the Wright household as both Jessica and her younger brother Joshua are set to become first-time parents.

Jessica Wright shared this lovely family shot

Meanwhile, over the years, Michelle and Mark have been subjected to several questions about starting a family. The TV star, 34, has spoken openly in the past about feeling frustrated by constant speculation about when she will have a baby.

Despite this, it appears her family has been listening to her woes as she revealed earlier this year they no longer quiz her about becoming a mum.

The Brassic actress touched on motherhood in an interview with You magazine, admitting the questions about potential motherhood "affect her so much".

Michelle and Mark are holidaying in Turks and Caicos

"Mark is asked about it occasionally but I'm asked every single time," she explained, adding that it is nobody’s business what "goes on behind closed doors".

When quizzed on whether she is still probed by her and Mark's families about starting one of their own, she admitted: "Not anymore! People don't mean any harm by it, but they know what the answer's going to be."

