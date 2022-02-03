Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright celebrate good news ahead of house move The couple have been married since 2015

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have something to be happy about as they have reportedly seen their combined fortune increase - and it is now estimated to be worth nearly £10 million.

According to MailOnline, Mark's media company The Wright Look Models Ltd – which recently filed its latest accounts with Companies House - has made £2,057,780, while Michelle's company Rosia Promotions Ltd made a profit of £1,862,766.

The couple are building their dream home in Ongar, Essex, and the house is now said to be worth at least £3.5 million. Mark has many ventures on his portfolio including his own real estate business, Chigwell Properties Ltd, and a burgeoning fitness career.

Combined, the pair's firms and properties are believed to be worth £9,251,426, and the figure is reportedly set to break the £10 million mark in the near future.

Michelle and Mark originally bought their farmhouse for £1.3million back in February 2020. They have faced a few hurdles in relation to planning permission along the way, but the pair seem to be making steady progress.

Michelle, 34, is one of the most in-demand television actresses, having found fame in Coronation Street in 2008 before landing a role in BBC drama Our Girl in 2016. During her time on the ITV soap, in which she played barmaid Tina McIntyre for eight years, the former soap star roughly earned an impressive annual salary of £60,000. However, due to her contract with ITV, Michelle was unable to take part in any other lucrative deals.

Television career aside, Michelle has signed various lucrative contracts over the years. She has modelled for Revlon makeup and high street fashion label Lipsy, which is said to pay around £250,000 a year alone. The actress has also worked with Garnier's Ambre Solaire and fashion brand Very.

Meanwhile, former footballer Mark was given his first big break in The Only Way is Essex in 2010, which has since scored him appearances on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing. The Essex-born hunk then swiftly became a presenter of Take Me Out: The Gossip and hosted ITV2's Mark Wright's Hollywood Nights. He has also landed roles on Surprise Surprise, US show Extra, Soccer Aid and Heart Radio.

