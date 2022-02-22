Mark Wright left embarrassed after exposing bizarre nickname for wife Michelle Keegan The couple have been married since 2015

Mark Wright has regretted telling his Heart FM listeners what he secretly calls his wife Michelle Keegan - and it's certainly a bizarre choice!

Appearing on the radio waves this week, the 35-year-old was quizzed about the cute pet names they have for each other, in which he revealed he calls his love "treacle pant" in private.

"Apparently the top names to call our partners are 'babe', I mean that's standard," he spilled. "Also 'sweetie' - nah that’s not me, 'honey bun', 'boo', 'handsome', 'princess'…"

The former TOWIE star added: "I've thrown the odd princess out to my wife before, I'm not going to lie. I sometimes call my wife treacle pant.

"I don't know why, obviously you'll be like 'hello treacle', but I put a 'pant' on the end, like treacle pants - but I take off the 's', 'treacle pant you want a cup of tea?'" Quickly regretting the exposure, Mark said: "I can't believe I just said that live on radio!"

The surprise confession comes shortly after the couple returned from their amazing Turks and Caicos holiday, where they were joined by their respective families.

Mark and Michelle have been married since 2015

"Making memories [heart emoji] Forever grateful to @beaches_uk for this magical gifted stay…Turks & Caicos was simply beautiful," remarked Michelle.

They also celebrated Valentine's Day on the glorious coral islands, with Mark paying tribute to his wife. "Happy Valentine to my wingwoman!! Cheers to laughter, love and happiness. My best pal," he gushed alongside a heartwarming snap.

It's an exciting time in the Wright household as two of Mark's siblings, Jessica Wright and their younger brother Joshua are set to become first-time parents.

