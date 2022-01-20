Michelle Keegan shares rare photo with husband Mark Wright to mark special event Michelle looked stunning in every way!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright will be busy celebrating as Mark turned 35 on Thursday, and to mark the day, Michelle shared a series of photos of the pair together.

WOW: Mark Wright and wife Michelle's new living room will take your breath away – watch

One of the photos showed the loved-up couple together on a dreamy vacation, and Michelle looked like a glamorous model as she enjoyed herself while wearing a tiny black bikini. The pair were relaxing on a boat out on the open waters and the Brassic star threw her arms into the air as she carried a small drinks bottle. Meanwhile, Mark was fully reclined in front of her, holding another bottle of the same beverage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal their private bar at grand Essex mansion

Michelle also shared several other photos of the pair, who have been together since 2012, including a romantic shot of them walking hand-in-hand together.

READ: Jessica Wright makes rare comment about Mark and Michelle Keegan's future baby plans

SEE: Michelle Keegan commands attention in jaw-dropping black mini-dress

They walked through some farmland with their pet dog, Pip, in tow, and the actress shared a beautiful caption, as she wrote: "Here's to me and you third-wheeling forever! Love you."

The brunette beauty also shared a photo collage of some adorable moments that Mark and Pip have shared over the years.

"Happy birthday to the best husband and more importantly Pip's best friend and light of her life," she wrote.

Mark turned 35 on Thursday

The former Coronation Street star and her husband recently enjoyed some time in Mexico where Michelle shared a beautiful photo of Mark as he headed down to the beach.

The radio presenter wore a pair of striped swim shorts and was carrying a bag, as he walked down the wooden steps and towards the crisp waters.

MORE: Michelle Keegan makes exciting announcement in vibrant mini dress

SEE: Michelle Keegan delights fans with a new outfit - and the necklace you always wanted

Michelle only captioned the gorgeous shot with the heart-eyed face emoji.

The shot would make travel guides blush as it highlighted the natural beauty of the area, complete with plenty of palm trees to provide a bit of shade and a long stretching beach in front of the refreshing waters.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.