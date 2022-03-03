Gayle King sits down with Melinda French Gates for exclusive first interview since divorce from Bill Gates The journalist spoke to Bill Gates' ex-wife during an exclusive CBS Mornings interview

Gayle King's much-anticipated exclusive interview with Melinda French Gates aired on CBS Mornings on Thursday, as the journalist sat down with Bill Gates' ex-wife – who discussed her divorce for the first time.

MORE: Gayle King's grandson steals the show in adorable new photo

Melinda reflected on her "journey of healing" as she opened up to Gayle about the breakdown of her 27-year marriage.

Gayle - who was applauded for the interview - asked Melinda: "Did you have moments you were just so angry? Did you have moments that you were just in so much pain? Because people look at you Melinda French Gates and think you have it all."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: CBS Mornings' Gayle King sits down with Melinda French Gates

Melinda replied: "Well, I think it's really important to say that I had a lot of tears for many days. I mean, days where I'm literally laying on the floor and the carpet, you know this close to me, and thinking 'How can I get up? How am I going to move forward?' And days I certainly was angry.

MORE: Gayle King wows in her iconic yellow dress as she celebrates a decade with CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Dokoupil teases future plans with wife Katy Tur

"That’s part of the grieving process. You're grieving a loss, I mean this is painful stuff. And at the end of the day though, I started on this journey of healing and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side.

Gayle King spoke to Melinda French Gates for the first time following her divorce from Bill Gates

"I feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it's 2022 and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead of me."

MORE: Tony Dokoupil talks exciting new role and working with Gayle King and Nate Burleson

MORE: Amanda Kloots reveals Covid diagnosis as she is forced to step away from The Talk

During the interview, Gayle also asked Melinda about the revelation that Bill had an affair back in 2000.

She replied: "I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had."

Melinda was married to Bill for 27 years

Elsewhere in the interview, Melinda told Gayle about her focus on bringing equity to women across healthcare, business and education.

What's more, she is set to become a familiar face on the popular CBS morning news show, as part of a new series of Women's History Month titled Changing the Game.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.