CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil 'winning' at life as he shares sweet family photos and heartfelt message to wife

Tony Dokoupil delighted fans recently when he gave a glimpse into life away from the small screen and shared an update on his very happy marriage to wife, Katy Tur.

The CBS Mornings star took to Instagram with never-before-seen snapshots to celebrate a romantic day in their lives.

It was on Valentine's Day when Tony posted several photos with Katy - who is a journalist and author - which had fans calling them "couple goals".

The father-of-two took time out from his hectic schedule to pay tribute to the woman he has been married to since 2017.

Alongside photos of them cozying up together and one with one of their children too, he wrote: "Here's to winning life's other big game. XO @katyturnbc. Happy Valentine's Day."

His fans rushed to send their love and tell Tony just how much they adore them together.

Tony and his wife were branded 'couple goals' by fans

"The best couple," wrote one, while another added: "You guys are too cute," and a third said: "You two are perfect together."

Tony and Katy live in Brooklyn, New York City, with their two young children, Teddy and Eloise.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Tony talked about his celebrated career but revealed that there is one job he hasn't done yet, and would very much like to do before he retires – and that's working alongside his wife.

Tony would love to work on a show with his wife Katy

"Someday. Before we all retire," he said. "I'd like to host a show with my wife - Katy Tur. I may be crazy, but I think it'd be fun."

It's been a busy time for the CBS star, who recently began anchoring a new half-hour weekly series called The Uplift, which has gone down a treat with viewers.

The Uplift – part of CBS News streaming network – focuses on inspiring stories, the more uplifting the better, and Tony has been enjoying every moment of it so far.

