Gayle King was finally able to share the joyous family news she's been keeping from her fans – she's going to be a grandmother!

The CBS This Morning anchor revealed that her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, is expecting her first child with husband Virgil Miller in September.

Speaking on the show on Wednesday morning, Gayle said: "I have been bursting and wanting to share this news.

"I said, 'Kirby, when can I make it the talk of the table?' and she said, 'Not yet.' I got to tell my sisters this weekend and she told her friends so today was the day I was able to tell."

Gayle added: "She would not allow me to show any pictures but she did allow me to share their birth announcement. "It's a photo of their dog, Slater, with a sign saying, 'My parents are getting me a human September 2021!'"

The 66-year-old also shared a clip of the announcement on Instagram, teasingly telling her followers: "Big big news for favorite daughter Kirby and favorite son in law Virgil! Now I need your help... press play to find out why... open to all suggestions!"

Gayle also shared her happy family news on Instagram

Gayle was referring to what her future grandchild should call her as she does not want to be known as "grandma".

She explained: "I don't like 'Grandma.' I don't like 'Gigi.' Right now I'll tell you what I like, and nobody likes it but me, I like 'Gaya,' that means mother earth. Oprah thinks it's stupid and pretentious.

Gayle's daughter Kirby married at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara in December

"I like it. I thought 'mumsy,' Kirby hated that. Somebody said 'Gammy,' that sounds like an old lady with no teeth. These are all my own issues. I am soliciting names."

Fans soon flooded the comment section of Gayle's post with congratulatory messages and shared their name suggestions, with many agreeing that they like the sound of "Gaya" while others voted for Gayle to be called "Mimi" by her grandchild.

