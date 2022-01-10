Gayle King looks incredible in her iconic yellow dress as she marks decade on CBS Mornings The TV star had reason to celebrate on Monday

Gayle King marked an extra-special achievement at the start of the week – and she did it in serious style!

The TV host celebrated ten years as a presenter on CBS Mornings, and wore a very special dress for the occasion.

Each year, Gayle has worn the same yellow bodycon dress to mark her work anniversary, and it looks just as fabulous on her now as it did a decade ago.

VIDEO: Gayle King opened up about the significance of her yellow dress

"I've aged a little bit, but I always wear this dress every anniversary," the 67-year-old told her co-hosts while wearing the white-and-yellow number.

"And what's funny, James, our wardrobe stylist, said, 'I don't mean to be disrespectful or insensitive, but are you sure you can still get in that dress?'" she recalled.

"I said, 'I'm gonna try, James. I'm gonna try. I can't breathe, but I'm in the dress."

We’re celebrating a major milestone this morning: @GayleKing’s 10th anniversary with @CBSNews!



Every year, she wears the same iconic yellow dress she wore on her first day to mark the occasion 💛 pic.twitter.com/OVS9Egwugn — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 10, 2022

Gayle King celebrated ten years on CBS Mornings

"I'm just so excited that it's my tenth anniversary, that I'm still here!" she added.

Asked why she wore yellow on day one of her new job ten years ago, Gayle explained live on air: "Because it's my favorite color. Yellow is my happy place. Believe it or not I spent a lot of time trying to decide what to wear.

"Alex Kramer made this dress for me years and years ago and yellow just makes me happy. And I wanted to feel happy on that day. I was very nervous. I just wanted to do a good job."

Yellow is Gayle's favorite color

I still after all this time I love this job. When you come onto Times Square, it's 'lights camera action,' and I feel that way every morning. I think it's an awesome job and it's a privilege and a great responsibility. I don't take it lightly, but I love being here with you guys, I do."

Gayle then revealed what she says every day when she walks into the studio: "All in our places, shiny faces!" before being surprised with a special yellow anniversary cake.

