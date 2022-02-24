Amanda Kloots reveals positive COVID diagnosis as she steps away from The Talk The TV host also appeared on Dancing with the Stars

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram as she revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be, therefore, temporarily stepping away from The Talk.

The TV star shared a picture of herself along with her co-hosts as she opened up about her health update and what that would imply.

"My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," she wrote.

"I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease. I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was [a] surprise this morning.

"This is the first time I've tested positive since the pandemic. I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!

Amanda revealed that she had tested positive for COVID

"Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days. Any advice please leave below," opening herself up to immense love and support from fans and colleagues.

The show's official Instagram handle wrote: "It's not the same without you. We can't wait for your return after quarantine," while her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten commented: "Oh no! Speedy recovery."

"Sending love and positive thoughts for a simple and speedy recovery," a fan commented, with another one also saying: "Rest, stay super hydrated and take normal daily vitamins! Hope you have a quick recovery!!"

The diagnosis presents itself as an emotional one to the CBS star as previously, her husband Nick Cordero passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The DWTS star lost her husband to COVID

However, at this advanced stage of vaccination and booster shots, we're sure Amanda will be more protected and enjoy a speedy period of recovery!

