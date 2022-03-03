Pierce Brosnan overwhelmed with support after heartbreaking plea

Pierce Brosnan has been inundated with praise after issuing a plea to his fans to support the children of Ukraine.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

The James Bond star has joined a long list of celebrities who are voicing their support for Ukraine and took to Instagram on Wednesday to repost a message from UNICEF USA which asked for donations to help with "emergency response efforts".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan shares hopeful message with fans

It read: "As needs in #Ukraine escalate in line with the conflict, UNICEF is rapidly stepping up emergency response efforts throughout the country, providing critical supplies, access to safe water, child protection and more. Your support can make a difference. Fundraiser link in bio."

Fans were quick to respond Pierce's request, with one writing: "Thank you from Ukraine," alongside several heart and praying hands emojis.

MORE: Smitten Pierce Brosnan shares personal new photo of wife Keely – fans react

PARENTING ADVICE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

A second replied: "Thank you so much for posting this [red heart emoji]." A third added: "Thank you, the best James Bond ever! You are trying to protect people from my homeland! I appreciate it!"

Pierce shared this photo alongside a heartfelt message from UNICEF USA

Others also expressed their thanks to the movie star for raising awareness of UNICEF's mission, with many commenting with praying hands and applause emojis.

Pierce isn't the only celeb to voice their support for the people of Ukraine. Last week, Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, shared their own statement on Instagram alongside a photo of the country's blue and yellow flag.

It read: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Elton John and David Furnish shared a photo of Ukraine's flag

"We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare. During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need. @ejaf."

Celine Dion also briefly returned to social media amid her health issues to write: "To the dear courageous people of Ukraine, we are shocked and saddened, and truly inspired by your bravery. Our hearts are with you. We send you love and prayers for peace. Celine xx."

The 53-year-old wrote the words on a paper featuring her official monogram and personally signed it at the end.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.