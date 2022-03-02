Pierce Brosnan shares incredibly rare family photo in celebration of his son's birthday The actor shares two children with wife Keely

There was a night of celebrations for Pierce Brosnan and his family this week, as they marked son Paris's 21st birthday.

Paris is Pierce's youngest son with his wife Keely; he has an older brother, Dylan, who turned 25 in January.

In honour of the big event. Pierce chose to share a rare personal photo with fans, showing the proud parents posing with the birthday boy. Keely can be seen sat inbetween her husband and son, with her arms wrapped around Paris.

The trio are all smiling for the camera, with drinks visible on the table infront of them, and outdoor heaters to keep them warm.

Pierce shared a family photo in honour of Paris's 21st birthday

"Happy 21st birthday dear Paris," Pierce, 68, captioned the photograph. "May the year ahead be all you could wish for! All our love Mamma and Papa."

Pierce and Keely live together on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, becoming residents there more than a decade ago. The couple were married in Ireland in August 2011 – and remain head over heels in love, with Pierce often sharing loving tributes to his wife.

Pierce and Keely are parents to two sons together

The Irish actor is a father-of-five: he welcomed son Sean with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.

Tragically, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 at the age of 43. The couple had been married for 11 years. Charlotte later lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

In September 2015, Pierce bravely opened up about his heartbreak as he took centre stage at the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

The actor pictured with his first wife, Cassandra

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said. "I held the generous, strong beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life too soon.

"Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte, before she too died from this wretched inherited disease."

