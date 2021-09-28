Pierce Brosnan shares candid photo of wife Keely - and sparks big reaction The couple have been married since 2001

It's been 20 years since Pierce Brosnan married Keely Shaye Smith - and he's still completely head over heels in love.

The James Bond star took to Instagram this week in celebration of his wife's 58th birthday, sharing a candid family snapshot with his fans.

The image shows Keely smiling up at the camera wearing oversized sunglasses and a short purple dress. Smitten Pierce wrote: "My beautiful luscious love Keely on her 58th trip around the sun yesterday… apres swim, making coconut water. Happiest of birthdays it was!"

Fans and famous friends were quick to send their well wishes to Keely. "Love you two so much," wrote Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul while Chelsea Handler remarked; "Happy birthday, Keely! You are beautiful!" The couple's youngest son Paris also posted, sharing three red love hearts for his mom.

Pierce shared a lovely photo of Keely in celebration of her birthday

Pierce, 68, and Keely first met in 1994 and went on to marry at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland in 2001. Together they share two sons; Dylan, 24, and Paris, 20.

It is the film star's second marriage. In 1980, he tied the knot with Cassandra Harris and together they welcomed a son, Sean, who has followed in his father's footsteps and entered the world of acting. Pierce also adopted Cassandra's children, Charlotte and Chris, following the death of their father, Dermot Harris in 1986.

The happy couple share two sons, Dylan and Paris

Heartbreakingly, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 at the age of 43, having been married to Pierce for 11 years. Charlotte lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

In September 2015, Pierce bravely spoke of his heartbreak as he took centre stage at the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

Pierce lost his first wife Cassandra to cancer

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said. "I held the generous, strong beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life too soon.

"Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte, before she too died from this wretched inherited disease."

