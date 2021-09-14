Pierce Brosnan melts hearts with rare family photos The star paid tribute to son Sean

Pierce Brosnan doesn't often share insights into his personal life on social media, but on Monday, the James Bond star posted some rare family photos to mark his son Sean's 38th birthday.

Pierce raised Sean with his wife Cassandra Harris, who sadly passed away from ovarian cancer in 1991.

The doting father shared three snaps, one a polaroid capture of the pair, a second showing them at a film premiere, and the final one was a beautiful family shot with Pierce, Sean and Sean's daughter, Marley.

Alongside the photos, the 68-year-old penned a heartfelt tribute that read: "Happy birthday Sean, we have traveled far together my dear son.

"I am so proud of the man and father you have become and the son that I hold in my heart always. Love, Dad."

Fans loved the beautiful photos and message with Pierce's wife, Keely Shaye Smith, commenting with a string of heart emojis.

Pierce had a beautiful tribute to his son

Close friend Rita Wilson wrote: "Heart is melting," while many more wished Sean a happy birthday and posted cake emojis.

Alongside Sean, Pierce is also father to sons Dylan and Paris, who he shares with wife Keely. He is also the adoptive father to Christopher, who is the son of his late wife and Dermot Harris.

His adoptive daughter Charlotte, who was also the child of Cassandra and Dermot, sadly passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013.

Happy birthday Sean!

Last year, the Mamma Mia star paid tribute to his late daughter, and also referenced his granddaughter in a beautiful post.

In a photo, which was taken by his at their home in Hawaii, Pierce looked peaceful as he sat on the porch of their residence in a white linen shirt and shorts.

"Here's looking at you kid... in remembrance of Charlotte and with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May," he wrote.

