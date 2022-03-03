Jessica Biel has shared a rare picture of her family to celebrate her birthday The Sinner actress shared a series of snaps on social media

Jessica Biel has shared a rare picture of her family to celebrate her birthday.

The actress shared a series of snaps on social media including one which saw her carrying six-year-old son Silas, and Phineas, 19 months in her arms.

The boys had also created a homemade card and a cake which read: "We love you Mom."

The family home the three share with 40-year-old Jessica's husband Justin Timberlake was also decorated with a hand-written sign hung along their fireplace which read: "Happy Birthday Mommy Mom!!!!"

"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo," Jessica captioned the post.

"Now celebrating 40 with and with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all."

Jessica is mom to two boys

The celebrations came after The Sinner star shared a snapshot showcasing a bold new hair look - a mass of curls in place of her usual straight style.

Makeup-free Jessica can be seen in the candid snapshot beaming for the camera with her curly hair falling around her shoulders.

In the caption, she quoted a line from the movie Mean Girls: "That's why her hair is so big… it's full of secrets."

Jessica shared her new look

Fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the star, but the majority were confused by her new look. "Love this. Never knew you had curls!" one follower wrote, while a second questioned whether the hair was real, writing: "You better not have been wearing your stunt wig without me!"

Other fans pointed out that the style actually "looks like a perm".

Jessica and Justin are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary later this year. They tied the knot in October 2012 and together share two boys, Silas, six, and 19-month-old Phineas.

