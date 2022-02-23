Jessica Biel shocks with bold hair transformation – and fans are divided Justin Timberlake's wife posted on Instagram

Jessica Biel has really caused a stir with her latest Instagram post.

The 39-year-old shared a snapshot showcasing a bold new hair look, showcasing a mass of curls in place of her usual straight style.

Makeup-free Jessica can be seen in the candid snapshot beaming for the camera with her curly hair falling around her shoulders.

In the caption, she quoted a line from the movie Mean Girls - "That's why her hair is so big… it's full of secrets."

Jessica stunned fans with her gorgeous curls

Fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the star, but the majority were confused by her new look.

"Love this. Never knew you had curls!" one follower wrote, while a second questioned whether the hair was real, writing: "You better not have been wearing your stunt wig without me!" Other fans pointed out that the style actually "looks like a perm".

The star marked husband Justin's birthday with a fun 80s photo

Jessica's new look comes after she took to Instagram with a rare family snapshot in celebration of husband Justin Timberlake's birthday. "Happy birthday, 80s baby," she wrote alongside a smiling snapshot of the couple embracing beachside, while playfully decked out in '80s inspired outfits.

Jessica and Justin are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary later this year. They tied the knot in October 2012 and together share two boys, Silas, six, and 18-month-old Phineas.

The couple are proud parents to two sons

Speaking late last year on the Armchair Expert podcast about Phineas’s arrival, Jessica said: "I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

The proud mother also shed some light on her close bond with son Silas, telling podcast host Dax Shepard: "It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my six-year-old is so cool.

The couple hide their children's identities on social media

"He's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

