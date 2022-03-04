Denise van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares tearful video – 'I've had a really bad time' The DJ was celebrating some good news

Denise van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall has shared a tearful video with fans on Instagram. In the brief clip, the 47-year-old reveals he's had a "really, really, bad time" lately but his current tears are of joy and not sadness.

MORE: Denise van Outen alludes to split from Eddie Boxshall as she shares big news - fans react

"Do you know what? I have had a really, really, bad time over the last couple of months and these aren't tears of sadness, they are tears of joy," the DJ told his fans in a short video, before adding one of his best friends had just been given the all-clear for his cancer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares tearful video

He continued: "This puts everything that anyone goes through into perspective, you have one life, stay healthy and live it, Dan love you, get in there."

READ: Denise Van Outen breaks silence following shock split from Eddie Boxshall

RELATED: Denise Van Outen displays her endless legs in very risqué outfit!

Captioning the clip, Eddie seemed to allude to his split from Denise. He wrote: "Whatever happens in life just remember all we have is our health and nothing else matters!! I've personally had my own problems over the last few months and dealing with them the best I can but the news I received a short while ago puts my life into perspective, and it's all about making life a healthy and happy one!!!"

Denise van Outen announced their separation in January

The DJ's post comes just two days after Denise also alluded to their split as she announced some very exciting news.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one revealed that her autobiography was ready to pre-order after having to undergo a few rewrites following her recent split.

Denise has had to rewrite her autobiography after the shock split

"Got there in the end! After a few rewrites (for obvs reasons) my autobiography is now ready to pre-order. (for a signed copy link in bio) OUT 17th MARCH @eburybooks & @terryronald thank you for your patience, you are a brilliant team and have been incredibly supportive," she captioned the post.

Denise announced her split from Eddie in January. The star released a statement revealing it "saddened" her to confirm she and Eddie were no longer a couple.

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made," she added at the time.