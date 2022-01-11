Denise Van Outen breaks silence following shock split from Eddie Boxshall The star recently ended their seven-year romance

Denise Van Outen has taken to social media in the wake of her shock split from her fiancé, Eddie Boxshall.

On Friday, Denise confirmed she had made the "difficult decision" to end the couple's romance – and she is ready to throw herself back into work.

Denise, 47, shared a series of snapshots taken on the set of Steph's Packed Lunch. The star looks stunning in her chic ensemble; a tartan mini skirt, black tights and boots, and a cute white jumper featuring a statement black bow and broach.

She chose not to caption the images but was nevertheless inundated with messages of support from fans. "Go girl. You are awesome," wrote Ioan Gruffudd's estranged wife, Alice Evans, while close friend Natalie Appleton shared a red love heart and a series of kisses.

Denise has taken to Instagram following her split from Eddie

Vanessa Feltz, meanwhile, wrote: "Ever since you killed it on the Big Breakfast I've been knocked out by your talent charisma and true grit. You are a shining star and deserve all things wonderful."

Denise and Eddie – who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together – were together for seven years prior to their split. The couple lived in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

The star has a close bond with daughter Betsy

In the wake of her decision to end things with Eddie, Denise's spokesperson told HELLO!: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

In her original statement, the star had told fans: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

Denise and Eddie were together for seven years

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

She added: "We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

